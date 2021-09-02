Hometown Heroes: Marine Corps League pays it back

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Marine Corps League in Southwest Louisiana is paying it back when it comes to hurricane relief. They are holding a supply drive in memory of two its founding members.

A year ago, trailer loads of hurricane relief supplies came to Southwest Louisiana from Marine Corps Leagues in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge. The donations of food, cleaning supplies and even money were just what was needed by veterans here in the Lake Area.

“Last year we got lots of supplies and relief from other organizations in east Louisiana,” said Bruce Mulvey with the League. “I’m asking residents to dig deep and step up and let’s pay ‘em back. Let’s show them that we care about them.”

The Marine Corps League here in Lake Charles is taking donations for Hurricane Ida victims.

“In order to help payback what they did for us, all the great help, prayers, we’re staging an area here to receive supplies to send to the staging area to be able to send out in the right places for the people that need it the most,” said David Sellars.

The drive is in memory of two Marines who served in Vietnam: Dan Didelot and Bobby Miller.

“Just two of the finest men I ever knew,” recalled Mulvey. “They took me under their wing and really showed me what it was like to live with esprit de corps and I want to pay that back to their memory and to their honor.”

Items of highest requested status are:

Water

Dry/canned foods

Empty Gas cans

Small bottles of Bar oil for chainsaws

Cleaning Supplies

Toys for Toddlers

Diapers (newborn up to size 6)

Pet food

Bandaids

T shirts (men or women)

Detergent

Socks

Hurricane relief supplies can be dropped off at the American Legion Post 1 home, 1530 9th St. in Lake Charles. For information, call (337) 436-3300.

