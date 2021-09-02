FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot sunshine ahead of a few more afternoon storms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nothing more than a hot muggy morning across all of Southwest Louisiana after a quiet night with morning temperatures in the middle 70s. Expect temperatures to reach the lower 90s by midday with afternoon heat index values between 104 and 107, leading to another dangerously hot day. Make sure to stay hydrated if you’ll be working outside today and use plenty of sunscreen. Storms hold off until later in the day.

With the overall pattern largely unchanged from the previous days, the groundwork is laid for more scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms to return. Rain chances today will remain at 40% with the best time to see storms during the mid to late-afternoon hours. Brief heavy downpours along with intense cloud-to-ground lightning will accompany the storms today.

Beginning Friday, a slight reduction in the number of afternoon storms will begin as a ridge of high pressure builds through the weekend. We’ll carry a 30% chance of afternoon storms tomorrow with those chances decreasing even more to 20% for the upcoming holiday weekend. The heat and humidity stay though with highs in the middle 90s and weekend heat index values between 104 and 107 each afternoon. A few afternoon storms return for Labor Day as the ridge weakens and allows for more scattered afternoon storms through the first half of next week.

The tropics remain active with Hurricane Larry way out in the central Atlantic posing no threat to land although is forecast to strengthen to major hurricane status by this weekend. It is will remain out to sea though and pose no threat to the U.S. A new area of tropical development is possible in the southwestern Caribbean Sea over the next 5 days, but development will be slow and there are no indications it would be a threat to our area for now.

