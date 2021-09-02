First Alert Forecast: Drier weather likely through the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We saw a few showers and storms form along the seabreeze boundary Thursday afternoon, and more are likely through sunset. Tonight will be warm and humid with lows dropping into the mid 70s across most of the area.

By Friday we will begin to see upper level high pressure developing near our area. This will push rain chances down to 20% by Friday. We will likely only see a few very isolated showers through the weekend, so the rain chance will remain at 20%. Temperatures do not look to get out of control though highs will still reach the low 90s and lows will drop into the lower 70s.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

By next week the high will gradually weaken and we may see some tropical moisture coming up from the south by the middle of next week. As of now there is no indication that this develops into a tropical system, though we will keep a close eye on that. We may even see a weak cold front push into our area from the north. This front may bring a slight drop in temperatures, but it will be hard to call it much of a cool down. But at least it is something positive to look forward to!

Speaking of the tropics, Hurricane Larry is located out near Africa and will likely remain over the Atlantic with no threat to land. There are no signs of anything threatening SWLA through at least the next week. As always, we will keep you updated and if we see a threat to SWLA we will let you know.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

