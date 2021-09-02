Cowboys defense ready to saddle up for week 1

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cowboy’s defense is predicted to be the best in the Southland this fall. With all-conference players like Isaiah Chambers and Mason Kinsey on the front four, they’ll look to use all the weapons they have in the holster.

“I really really feel comfortable with our speed,” said sophomore defensive tackle Joey McNeely. “Our speed on the defensive line I feel like we have the best speed in the nation on the defensive line. There are not many guys that can run with us and our physicality just separates us from all.”

Defensive tackle Joey McNeely is a first-year starter looking to make a big splash in the fall season. The Kinder alum was recently put at the top of the depth chart and says the coaching staff’s faith in him means a lot.”

“That’s love right there. They have that much faith in me to put me in that situation to rely on me,” said McNeely. “I have to do my part and play my best.”

The Pokes secondary also carries some playmakers, and the newest addition is Kansas transfer cornerback Corione Harris. He’ll be charged with covering receivers in the slot this season and says the only person that can beat this defense is the man in the mirror.

“Really I’m just focused on what we have to do as far as the playbook. Being where we need to be. We’re our own enemy at the end of the day so the only person that can beat us is ourselves,” said Harris. “I can play corner or Free Safety. Showing the nickel at the box covering them it’s going to be a great benefit because I can do everything, show my versatility so I think opponents are going to have a tough time with me.”

