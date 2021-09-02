Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 2, 2021 - Statewide hospitalizations continue to decrease

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decrease, and Region 5 saw another decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Currently, statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations sit at 2,402, while Region 5 sits at 141.

According to data from the LDH, the state saw 74 new COVID-19 deaths, while Region 5 saw 5 new COVID-19 deaths.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 90% of cases from August 12 to August 18 and 81% of deaths from August 12 to August 18.

The LDH updated vaccination data on September 2.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 2,099 new cases.

· 74 new deaths.

· 2,402 patients hospitalized (45 fewer than previous update on 8/27).

· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 225 new cases.

· 5 new deaths (3 reported in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 141 patients hospitalized (7 fewer than previous update on 8/27).

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 130 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 12 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 58 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 24 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 30 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 6 active cases among inmates.

· 29 active cases among staff members.

