Cici’s Pizza provides food for evacuees effected by Hurricane Ida

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cici’s Pizza in Lake Charles is giving away free food and drinks to people who evacuated to Lake Charles after being effected by Hurricane Ida.

Assistant manager of Cici’s, Breanna Fontenot, said they wanted to provide for people who evacuated here and give them comfort in their time of need.

“Somewhere warm, somewhere with electricity to come eat, fresh food, fresh salad products, yummy desserts,” Fontenot said.

Fontenot said she remembers what it was like to wish for a fresh, hot meal during the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. When Ida hit the people of Southeast Louisiana, she said the decision to offer that fresh, hot meal to evacuees was easy.

“Seeing how it was last year for us, and all we wanted was a hot meal and friendly faces and a nice community, now that this happened to the east of us, we’re just thankful we could give back.” Fontenot said.

After Hurricane Laura, Cici’s was one of the last places in the area to stay open after evacuations, and one of the first to reopen in the midst of the aftermath.

“We were handing out pizzas. We were in the parking lot handing out pepperoni pizzas and cheese pizzas to people evacuating and were maybe some of the last people to evacuate for Laura” Fontenot said.

Titus Hills from LaFitte evacuated to Lake Charles and says he lost everything in the storm.

“Our house got completely damaged from the water, from the flood, so we don’t have a house to go to,” Hills said.

Hills and his family are staying in the Lake Area until they can find a new place to live. He said they are thankful for the generosity and hospitality that the community has provided so far, and appreciates local businesses like Cici’s.

“We’ve never had to go through something like this, and Lake Charles has been very nice to us,” Hills said.

All that is needed for Cici’s offer is a valid Louisiana ID registered in one of the areas effected by Hurricane Ida. If you don’t have an ID, Fontenot said they will accept something that proves you live in one of the effected areas.

The offer lasts until Dec. 31.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.