SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 31, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 31, 2021.

Russell Troy Mearse, 51, Starks: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; broken reflectors.

Demark Antoine Kennedy, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; driver must be licensed.

David Marki Pappillion, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice.

David Phillip Ledet, 67, Vinton: Failure to notify as a sex offender; battery of the infirm.

Destine Denee Crochet, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Thomas Lowrie Guillory, 33, Iowa: Violations of protective orders.

Corey Christopher Garner, 52, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

Michael Anthony Sanders II, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.

Denzel Williams, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); child endangerment; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Justin Paul Taylor, 27, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.