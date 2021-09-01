50/50 Thursdays
Saints to practice at TCU

After practicing for two days at AT&T Stadium, the Saints will begin practicing at TCU on Monday.
After practicing for two days at AT&T Stadium, the Saints will begin practicing at TCU on Monday.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -When the Saints return to practice Monday they’ll do so at TCU in Forth Worth, Texas and will remain there for the next few weeks.

The team made the announcement Wednesday. They’ve been in the Dallas/Forth Worth area since Saturday after evacuating from Hurricane Ida.

In a statement, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis thanked TCU for their assistance in this manner.

“Our organization is tremendously appreciative and grateful to TCU for their hospitality” said Loomis. “I would personally like to thank Chancellor Dr. Victor J. Boschini Jr., Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeremiah Donati and Head Football Coach Gary Patterson for the sacrifices they are making in order for us to prepare on the field and in their strength and conditioning facilities. We are truly grateful for the many offers we were presented with in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and have been overwhelmed with the support of this community in our time of need. We are cognizant of fact that TCU and their student-athletes and staff are hard at work in their preparations for their season and understand the stress and strains an NFL team will place on their facilities. They have our organization’s most sincere appreciation for their sacrifices.”

The Saints are planning to spend the first four weeks of the regular season in the Dallas/Forth Worth area.

