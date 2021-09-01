Remembering Chief Training Officer Kenneth Brown

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - He was dedicated to his city, family and department. Longtime employee of the Lake Charles Fire Department, Chief Training Officer Kenneth Brown will be laid to rest this Friday.

“Yes he was my chief training officer, yes we worked with him on the truck, but in the end you are going to hear the word friend a lot,” said Fire Chief Keith Murray. “He was just that kind of guy.”

Losing his life to a courageous battle with cancer, Kenneth Brown is remembered by his coworkers as a family man.

“His son Brayden was everything for him. He still did a great job here, but family became foremost,’ Murray said.

He had a passion for serving others.

“He knew how to handle people and keep them calm and do a good job that way,” Murray said.

Murray reflected on the past 22 years he spent with Brown, calling him more than just his employee.

“He was a great godfather. All the way down the line, Ken was not only one of our employees, Ken was one of my best friends,” Murray said.

Brown planned to retire this year to spend more time with his family. Those closest to him knew he of his battle, but he didn’t let it stop him from living.

“It surprised all of us. We didn’t know what to say. You always know when a person has cancer that something can happen, but he was running around visiting people, and he didn’t have anyone helping him. He was doing what he normally did,” Murray said.

According to Brown’s obituary, funeral arrangements are as follows:

· Visitation: Thursday, Sept. 2, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 3, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

· Rosary: Thursday, Sept. 2, 5:30 p.m.

· Funeral service: Friday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m.

All services are being held at University Baptist Church in Lake Charles.

