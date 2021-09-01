50/50 Thursdays
Pres. Biden will visit La. to survey Hurricane Ida damage, recovery

Aerial view of damage from Hurricane Ida
Aerial view of damage from Hurricane Ida(U.S. Coast Guard Heartland)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WAFB) - President Joe Biden will visit Louisiana on Friday, Sept. 3, to see for himself the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida.

The White House said he will travel to New Orleans to survey the damage and meet with officials.

“We thank President Biden for coming down to help him understand the magnitude of the situation here in southeast Louisiana,” said Dr. Cassidy. “We know from bitter experience with Hurricane Laura that aid can be delayed too long. We thank the federal partners who are already here helping with the recovery, and we will ask the President once again that supplemental aid be delivered to southwest Louisiana and expedited for southeast Louisiana.”

Cassidy added the president will also check in on recovery efforts.

More details about the visit will be released when they become available.

