SWLA veterans hold rally following US troops being pulled from Afghanistan

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local veterans rallied at Veterans Memorial Park Tuesday afternoon to talk about the ending of the Afghanistan war.

The veterans began their rally at exactly 3:29 p.m. Tuesday, because President Joe Biden declared that would be the time of departure for all American forces from Afghanistan.

“So, I thought that it would be fitting for us to come here at that moment and see what the veterans had to say about the way, the manner that we departed,” Paul Pettefer said. “Did this reflect their service well, or did it reflect it poorly?”

Pettefer organized the rally alongside Bubba Viator and the SWLA Veterans Association. They organized the event just 23 hours before it started, to give local veterans a platform to discuss their thoughts and opinions on the ending of the war.

One veteran, David Soileau, shared his thoughts on the departure of the troops, along with those still left behind.

“We have a duty to protect the people that protected us while we were over there,” Soileau said. “Interpreters, the locals that helped us with logistical matters, as well as the innocent that are being pressured right now and sought out and hunted, basically.”

SWLA Veteran’s Association President Bubba Viator spoke about his time in combat, along with the need for accountability at this time.

“If it was me as an E5 in the military and I messed up, I’d have to take fault,” Viator said. “If I lost a $1,000 piece of equipment, they would take it out of my payroll check.”

Many veterans used this time to share about their time in war, their thoughts on the extraction of troops, and the ending of this long war. They also offered condolences and remembered fallen soldiers.

The veterans emphasized that dying in the line of duty is an ultimate honor and sacrifice.

“No one died in vain. Even though we pulled out, they fought,” Viator said. “Those 13 that died, you think of the thousands and thousands that were rescued.”

Though death is a big part of war, Soileau said it is more difficult in this one than in past wars, because the troops don’t have a victory.

“It’s a terrible thing, war - death is a part of it,” Soileau said. “But to have a war that is seemingly without glory is crushing.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.