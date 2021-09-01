Hurricane Ida ravaged communities get out-of-state help

Terrebonne Parish, LA (KPLC) - Boots are on the ground moving into highly devastated areas affected by Hurricane Ida, and much of that help is coming from out of state to clean, clear and restore hurricane-ravaged parts of Louisiana.

“We’re actually from Ohio. From everything we’ve seen, this hurricane has definitely been one of the worst damages we’ve seen,” Bryson Hurd said.

Hurd came down from Ohio to clean up damage from the hurricane in Southeast Louisiana, along with Jacob Bishop who said he has already seen how much work needs to be done.

“A lot of power lines on the road, a lot of tree on the road, just anything on the road,” Bishop said. “We were driving here and we seen a jet ski and a boat in the median of the highway.’

The two are just some of the out-of-state helpers who’ve come to clean up much of that heavy debris and help with clearing the roads.

“Any type of adversity is going to be tough on you like this, but you guys have a strong community here. Every time we’ve been down to Louisiana, southern Louisiana area, you guys got a bunch of great trade workers,” Hurd said. “You guys got a bunch of great people in your community, and I think if you guys give us some time, it will all work out.”

Many of those coming into the area to help face obstacles of their own amid fuel and lodging shortages.

“We haven’t been able to find any hotels. They’re telling us we got to drive three to four hours from where we’re working to get a hotel,” Bishop said.

He adds with their days starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m., this doesn’t give them much time for any sleep.

It will take some time for their job to be done is Southeast Louisiana, but they said they will be here for as long as it takes.

