FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer heat and storms return; fewer storms around by the end of the week

Morning commute (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Morning temperatures in the upper 70s combine with high humidity to start off another very sultry day here in Southwest Louisiana. The good news though is no rain or fog will slow you down on that morning commute as plenty of sunshine heats temperatures up quickly through the 80s and into the 90s by midday. A return of afternoon storms is in the forecast beginning by early to mid-afternoon and carrying through sunset.

Scattered storms this afternoon (KPLC)

Plan around afternoon storms returning to parts of Southwest Louisiana if you will be outdoors and make sure to head indoors when thunder roars. Intense cloud-to-ground lightning was a huge component of the storms that rolled through yesterday in addition to the heavy rain and gusty winds. Those same issues will return with any storms today and the chances look a bit higher overall today and Thursday. Ahead of the storms, highs top out in the middle 90s with heat index values up around 105-107, so don’t forget about taking heat precautions as well.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

By Friday, an upper level ridge of high pressure will build over the area and begin to help cut off the more numerous storms we’ll see the next couple of afternoons. Rain chances drop to 20% by Friday and remain low through the holiday weekend with highs each day in the middle 90s. Only an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm will be in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday through Labor Day Monday. The pattern keeps rain chances lower through at least the middle part of next week.

Tropical Depression Kate (KPLC)

Tropical Storm Larry (KPLC)

With Ida’s departure, a couple more named storms in the Atlantic have formed but post no U.S. threat. Kate stays out to sea and has been downgraded to tropical depression status, nearing fizzling out this morning. In addition, Tropical Storm Larry has developed near the coast of Africa and is set to become a strong hurricane over the next 5 days, although it too looks to remain well out to sea. A slight chance of tropical development closer to home in the southwestern Caribbean looks possible over the next 5 days although models keep these impacts south of the Gulf over Central America and do not move this into the upper part of the Gulf Coast region. We’ll keep an eye on it, but at this time it doesn’t appear to become a threat.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.