FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat building to end week, scattered storms through Thursday

A mild overnight with plenty of mugginess (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Heat Advisory remains in place until 6:00 p.m. as heat indices remain from 106-110 this evening before we slowly begin to cool things down through the overnight. A few showers and storms have also been firing up this afternoon thanks to the daytime heating as well as our typical sea breeze that we see during the summertime.

Storms return for Thursday, but we will dry things out to end the week (KPLC)

Through the evening temperatures will remain steady in the upper 80′s with heat indices in the upper 90′s to near 100. Much like what we saw on our Tuesday afternoon scattered downpours have developed across the southern half of Southwest Louisiana bringing heavy downpours and frequent lightning. We’ll continue to see showers and storms through sunset and as we loose daytime heating then we will see those rain chances slowly diminish. A warm and muggy night can be expected once again with lows in the middle to upper 70′s and a mostly sunny start to our Thursday. With mostly sunny skies around it will help to warm us quickly back into the lower and middle 90′s with heat indices back into the triple digits through the afternoon. It will be important to drink plenty of water and to stay hydrated as you work outdoors and make sure to take frequent breaks. Scattered showers and storms can be expected once again as a weak frontal boundary will push through the region, but overall rain chances still remain on the lower end.

Drier weather arrives for the weekend (KPLC)

Heading through the rest of the work week high pressure will begin to settle in overhead and that will mean some drier weather in our forecast. Humidity values will also take a little bit of a dip and that will mean a little more comfortable feel as you head out the door. Highs will be staying steady though as we will be in the lower to middle 90′s through the weekend. A stray shower or storm will be possible, but overall it will be a much quieter weather pattern ahead. It will be a nice end to the week and start to the weekend that you may want to be out on the lake or by the pool to help stay cool.

We see the highest totals near the coastline (KPLC)

We do have a three day weekend ahead for us as Monday is Memorial Day and that will be shaping up to be nice as well for any cookouts or activities that you may have. Highs will be back into the lower 90′s once again and that looks to be a trend continuing over the next week as well with high pressure staying strong and in charge keeping rain chances on the lower end through the middle of next week. As for the tropics we are watching Tropical Depression Kate continuing to weaken and will be of no threat to land. Tropical Storm Larry continues to get its act together and is forecast to become a major hurricane over the next few days, but that too won’t be an issue. An area of interest is also in the Caribbean and has a 30% chance of developing, but that will move into Mexico over time. For now no tropical issues for Southwest Louisiana, but we will need to stay cool as it will be hot over the next week.

We have two systems we are watching in the tropics, but neither pose a threat to the US (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

