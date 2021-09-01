50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

DOTD asks travelers to avoid affected interstate systems while response efforts continue

(Source: Louisiana DOTD)
(Source: Louisiana DOTD)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - All interstate systems in Louisiana are now open following debris clean-up efforts from Hurricane Ida, according to DOTD.

Crews have cleared debris from I-10 and I-55 in the Baton Rouge and Hammond areas.

However, DOTD is asking residents and travelers to continue to keep lanes clear so that response efforts and emergency crews can continue to respond to areas affected by the storm.

“DOTD crews have worked around the clock to get all of Louisiana’s interstates reopened, and I’m extremely grateful to them for their tireless work,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “But we still urge motorists to keep the interstates clear for emergency responders, as undue traveling could potentially burden emergency services. Check with your parish before returning because essentials like food, water, and gas can be hard to come by and local, state, and federal responders have already begun the recovery process. Let’s all work together to recover from this storm.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Hurricane Ida ravaged communities get out-of-state help
Hurricane Ida ravaged communities get out-of-state help
The veterans began their rally at exactly 3:29 p.m. Tuesday, because President Joe Biden...
SWLA veterans hold rally following US troops being pulled from Afghanistan
Remembering Chief Training Officer Kenneth Brown
Remembering Chief Training Officer Kenneth Brown
Remembering Chief Training Officer Kenneth Brown
Remembering Chief Training Officer Kenneth Brown