DOTD asks travelers to avoid affected interstate systems while response efforts continue

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - All interstate systems in Louisiana are now open following debris clean-up efforts from Hurricane Ida, according to DOTD.

Crews have cleared debris from I-10 and I-55 in the Baton Rouge and Hammond areas.

However, DOTD is asking residents and travelers to continue to keep lanes clear so that response efforts and emergency crews can continue to respond to areas affected by the storm.

“DOTD crews have worked around the clock to get all of Louisiana’s interstates reopened, and I’m extremely grateful to them for their tireless work,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “But we still urge motorists to keep the interstates clear for emergency responders, as undue traveling could potentially burden emergency services. Check with your parish before returning because essentials like food, water, and gas can be hard to come by and local, state, and federal responders have already begun the recovery process. Let’s all work together to recover from this storm.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.