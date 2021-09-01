50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Cowgirls Volleyball defeats Lamar in home opener

McNeese volleyball
McNeese volleyball(KPLC)
By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese volleyball was welcomed back on campus Tuesday night after having to spend last season playing all its home matches at SP Arnett Middle School in Sulphur.

McNeese (3-1), facing a former Southland Conference foe in Lamar (1-3) didn’t waste time in picking up its home-opening win in straight sets (25-18, 25-11, 25-12).

”This is the first home match that I have coached on campus since coming to McNeese,” said head coach Kristee Porter. “It feels really good to be able to play on campus and to have the support of our fans and especially our student body. They provided good energy and our players fed off it.”

Freshman Aryn Johnson put on another stellar performance by leading all players with a career-high 17 kills and a .516 hitting percent. The Rosharon, Texas native has recorded 10 or more kills in three of the Cowgirls’ first four matches of the season.

The Cowgirls also got solid performances from Lizzy Low who also picked up a career-high 14 digs tonight.”Lizzy is dependable and is was consistent tonight. She kept us in system passing wise and dug some really great balls.”

The Cowgirls middles not only provided blocking but were also active on offense. Bria Plante ended the match with a .571 hitting percentage and freshman Jaylin Gordon ended with a .444 hitting percent along with four blocks. Kendall Glueck led all players with a season-high five blocks.

”I thought our middles did a really good job of scoring points. We have been working hard to get our middles involved and they did a great job tonight.”

Setters Ceci Harness and Baylee Laskoskie continued their solid play by dishing out 15 and 14 assists, respectively. McNeese will travel to Houston this weekend to take part in the Flo Hyman Collegiate Cup, a tournament the Cowgirls won in 2017

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Barbe senior Gavin Guidry
Barbe’s Gavin Guidry lands on 2021 18U USA National Baseball Team
Leesville ready for week one after missing scrimmage and Jamboree due to COVID-19
Leesville ready for week one after missing scrimmage and Jamboree due to COVID-19
The Saints released running back Devonta Freeman. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com |...
Saints trim roster to 53 players
LSU softball helping with Hurricane Ida clean up
LSU softball helping with Hurricane Ida clean up