Cowboys offense feeling confident heading into week 1

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With game one just three days away the Cowboys are closer to kicking off for a fall season for the first time in two years. Senior quarterback Cody Orgeron says the preparation they’ve been putting in is finally going to pay off.

“Yeah, it’s been awesome. We’ve had two weeks to prepare for the team,” said Orgeron. “Obviously over the summer to breaking them down getting an idea of what they like to do but really these past two weeks really honing in on them to see what they like to do defensively, offensively, and special teams. Know what area’s to attack they’re a great football team, but excited to get out there Saturday and compete in front of our fans.”

Transfer running back Stephon Huderson will be making his debut in the blue and gold and is excited about the match-up. He says it’s going to be fun competing against someone else other than his teammates.

“You can feel the excitement roaming through the air at practice,” Huderson said. “Everybody knows we have a game on Saturday and we’re finally getting that gameday feeling you know so to actually be playing against somebody else that’s not ourselves I think we’re ready for it.”

West Florida runs a unique yet aggressive scheme on defense, but Orgeron is confident in the pokes offense to execute to the best of their ability on game day.

“Know your assignment do your job well and just execute it. It’s very important for everyone to be on the same page so you go into Saturday with confidence and ready to go,” Orgeron added.

The pokes will hit the practice field Thursday and Friday before their fall 2021 debut on Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.