COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 1, 2021 - State reports 223 new COVID deaths since Aug. 27, Region 5 reports 17 new deaths

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - All data reported Wednesday, September 1, consists of all new cases and deaths reported since August 27, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

According to data from the LDH, the state is seeing 223 new COVID-19 deaths, while Region 5 is seeing 17 new COVID-19 deaths.

Statewide, there are 12,380 new COVID-19 cases and 998 new COVID-19 cases in Region 5, according to data from the LDH.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 90% of cases from August 12 to August 18 and 81% of deaths from August 12 to August 18.

All vaccination data was last updated August 26.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 12,380 new cases.

· 223 new deaths.

· 2,447 patients hospitalized (237 fewer than previous update on 8/27).

· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 998 new cases.

· 17 new deaths (2 reported in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 148 patients hospitalized (25 fewer than previous update on 8/27).

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 649 new cases.

· 6 new deaths.

· 32 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 100 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 22 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 166 new cases.

· 9 new deaths.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 14 new cases.

· 0 new deaths (1 removed by the LDH).

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 69 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 171 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 6 active cases among inmates.

· 28 active cases among staff members.

