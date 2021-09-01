50/50 Thursdays
Coach O says most Tigers healthy for UCLA

LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3)
LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT
HOUSTON (WAFB) - During the teleconference with SEC coaches on Thursday, Sept. 1, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said most of the team is healthy going into Saturday’s game against UCLA.

Derek Stingley Jr., Eli Ricks, Ty Davis-Price, and John Emery have all practiced this week after dealing with injuries.

However, freshman wide receiver Malik Nabers will not play against the Bruins and could be out for a few more games.

Nabers has been regarded as a breakout star in fall camp but he recently suffered a shoulder injury.

Orgeron also explained how his team has handled the move to Houston.

