Barbe’s Gavin Guidry lands on 2021 18U USA National Baseball Team

SARASOTA, Fla. (KPLC) - Barbe pitcher/infielder Gavin Guidry has had a standout 2021. The year got better Tuesday when the rising senior learned he was named to the USA Baseball 2021 18U National Team as a utility player. The final 26-man roster will compete in a seven-game friendship series against Canada from September 3-9. The series will be hosted at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, and LECOM Park and Pirate City in Bradenton.

Guidry is an LSU commit and was the starting pitcher in the Class 5A title game against West Monroe. Guidry led the way for the Bucs on the mound as he would only allow three hits in his seven innings of work to earn the game’s Most Outstanding Player Award. He’d finish with nine punch-outs in the game. During the state tournament, Guidry and Jack Walker combined for 18 innings of work vs. Sam Houston and West Monroe allowing just two hits, eight walks and no runs.

The 18U National Team is led by Manager Jason Maxwell, who is serving as a national team manager for the second time after guiding the 15U National Team to its first world championship in 2018. Maxwell is joined on staff by assistant coaches Michael Cuddyer and Jack Wilson, as well as Brad Penny, who is serving as the team’s pitching coach.

The full 2021 18U National Team schedule can be found here.

2021 18U National Team Roster

(Name; Position; Hometown; School)

Joe Allen; RHP; Hampton Falls, N.H.; Winnacunnet

^Kade Anderson; LHP; Madisonville, La.; St. Paul’s

RJ Austin; UTIL; Atlanta, Ga.; Pace Academy

*^Karson Bowen; C; Anaheim Hills, Calif.; Orange Lutheran

*^Ryan Clifford; OF/1B; Raleigh, N.C.; Pro5 Academy

Andrew Dutkanych; RHP; Indianapolis, Ind.; Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory

Jackson Ferris; LHP; Mount Airy, N.C.; IMG Academy

Cade Fisher; LHP; Dalton, Ga.; Northwest Whitfield County

^Walter Ford; RHP; McCalla, Ala.; McAdory

Elijah Green; OF; Windermere, Fla.; IMG Academy

Gavin Guidry; UTIL; Lake Charles, La.; Alfred M. Barbe

Jackson Holliday; MIF; Stillwater, Okla.; Stillwater

Jayden Hylton; 1B; Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Palm Beach Gardens

^Walker Jenkins; OF; Oak Island, N.C.; South Brunswick

*Termarr Johnson; MIF; Atlanta, Ga.; Mays

Druw Jones; OF; Suwanee, Ga.; Wesleyan

Michael Kennedy; LHP; Troy, N.Y.; Troy

Gavin Kilen; MIF; Milton, Wis.; Milton

Paxton Kling; OF; Roaring Spring, Pa.; Central

^Blake Mitchell; UTIL; Sinton, Texas; Sinton

Owen Murphy; UTIL; Riverside, Ill.; Riverside Brookfield

Jack O’Connor; RHP; Arlington, Va.; Bishop O’Connell

Brennan Phillips; LHP; Owasso, Okla.; Owasso

*Louis Rodriguez; RHP; Long Beach, Calif.; Orange Lutheran

Oliver Santos; LHP; Newport Coast, Calif.; Orange Lutheran

Riley Stanford; OF/RHP; Gainesville, Ga.; Buford

*Denotes USA Baseball National Team alum

^Denotes past NTDP participant

