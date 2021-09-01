50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

2 more pediatric deaths from COVID-19 reported in La., LDH confirms

(WDBJ)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Sept. 1, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported two pediatric deaths from COVID-19.

LDH says as of Wednesday, 12,582 deaths have been reported in Louisiana. One of the pediatric deaths was a child between the ages of 0 and 4, while the other was a child between the ages of 12 and 17. No other information will be released, LDH says.

This brings the total number of pediatric deaths in the state to 13.

“Any life lost to COVID-19 is a tragedy, but the loss of a child is profoundly heartbreaking. Just a week ago today, our hearts were heavy with the loss of a young child, and today we feel the loss doubly with the deaths of two more,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer. “To best protect our young children who are not eligible to get the vaccine, as well as ourselves and our loved ones, we can do two simple things: get the vaccine and wear a mask.”

The statewide mask mandate in Louisiana continues at least through September; this includes children.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 1, 2021 - State reports 223 new COVID deaths since Aug. 27, Region 5 reports 17 new deaths
Hospitals in some southern states are being hit hard by coronavirus patients, taxing the system.
COVID-19: Where the US stands in the fight against the delta variant
The FDA has not given authorization to the COVID-19 booster shot plan, as it continues to...
FDA reportedly frustrated over White House booster shot promise
About 37% of the country's ICU patients had COVID-19 in the week of Aug. 23-29, a number that's...
COVID-19 vaccine effectively protects against hospitalization, CDC data shows
COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 27, 2021 - More than 29k new cases reported over past seven days, 1.9k reported for Region 5