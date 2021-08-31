Westlake man sentenced to 21 years for indecent behavior charge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man, who was found guilty on an indecent behavior charge in June, was sentenced to 21 years in prison, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Jude Derrick Kee sentenced Marcus H. Strahan, 49, of Westlake, on Tuesday, August 31, to 21 years in prison on one count of indecent behavior of a juvenile under the age of 13; and 12.5 years in prison on one count of attempted indecent behavior of a juvenile under 13, according to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office said the sentences are to run concurrently.

Strahan was found guilty on the charges on June 3, according to information from the district attorney’s office.

