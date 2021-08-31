50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Westlake man sentenced to 21 years for indecent behavior charge

Strahan was found guilty on the charges on June 3, according to information from the district...
Strahan was found guilty on the charges on June 3, according to information from the district attorney’s office.(Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man, who was found guilty on an indecent behavior charge in June, was sentenced to 21 years in prison, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Jude Derrick Kee sentenced Marcus H. Strahan, 49, of Westlake, on Tuesday, August 31, to 21 years in prison on one count of indecent behavior of a juvenile under the age of 13; and 12.5 years in prison on one count of attempted indecent behavior of a juvenile under 13, according to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office said the sentences are to run concurrently.

Strahan was found guilty on the charges on June 3, according to information from the district attorney’s office.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Ascension Parish leaders make plea for more fuel in parish.
Ascension Parish leaders make public plea to get more fuel into parish
Leaders in Ascension parish are making a public plea for help with getting more fuel into the...
Ascension Parish leaders make public plea to get more fuel into parish
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued
Hurricane Ida caused widespread damage to Louisiana's power grid on Aug. 29.
Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office deploys deputies to hurricane-affected areas