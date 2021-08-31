50/50 Thursdays
USPS services resume in 705-708 ZIP Codes, suspensions continue in other areas

The suspension on the areas was due to Hurricane Ida, according to the USPS.
The suspension on the areas was due to Hurricane Ida, according to the USPS.
By Davon Cole
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana District of the United States Postal Service announced Tuesday that mail delivery and retail operations in the 705-708 3-Digit ZIP Code areas have resumed.

The suspension on the areas was due to Hurricane Ida, according to the USPS.

Due to the hurricane damage and safety concerns, facilities in the 700, 701, 703 and 704 3-Digit ZIP Code areas are currently being evaluated, and all retail and delivery operations in those 3-Digit ZIP Code areas remain suspended until further notice, according to the USPS

The USPS says it will be monitoring conditions and working to restore service as soon as it is safe to do so.

The USPS says updates will be provided as soon as they are available, and the customers can check HERE for further information.

