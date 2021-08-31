50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 30, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 30, 2021.

Javien Michael Sellers, 26, Carencro: First offense DWI; possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Kelly Ray Esthay, 51, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000.

Eddie Joseph Brown, 42, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; disturbing the peace; trespassing.

Deric Dee Blankenship, 33, Buna, TX: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kenny Ray Guy Sr., 38, Lake Charles: Contractor fraud under $25,000; failure to possess a required license for home improvements; theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Shaun Gabriel Daigle, 42, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

