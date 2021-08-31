50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

St. John Sheriff has strong message for looters: ‘You may be the one needing 911′

St. John Parish the Baptist Sheriff Mike Tregre speaks at a news conference on Aug. 31, 2021,...
St. John Parish the Baptist Sheriff Mike Tregre speaks at a news conference on Aug. 31, 2021, two days after Hurricane Ida struck Southeast Louisiana.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - St. John the Baptist Sheriff Mike Tregre had a strong message for criminals and looters in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

“9-1-1 connections are very scarce and very hard to come by,” Tregre said during a news conference with Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Most of the residents can’t call us which means they’re probably going to take matters into their own hands. You may be the one needing 911. That‘s what I’m trying to say in the most polite terms I can say.”

Tregre also issued a reminder that there is a curfew in St. John - just as there is in several other parishes struck by Ida on Sunday, Aug. 29.

“When it gets dark, do not be on the streets of St. John Parish,” Tregre said. “There is nothing out here for you to do. My jail is empty, you’re going to be in there by yourself. We’re not having it.”

Tregre also reminded residents to be wary of contractor fraud.

“If somebody comes to your house saying they’re going to fix this or they’re going to fix that, do not give any money up front,” Tregre said. “And whoever does come to your house, I want you to do law enforcement a favor - not just St. John but the whole state - take a picture of them and take a picture of their vehicle and their license plate. Do not let yourself become a victim of not only Ida but the greedy people out here that’s going to try to take advantage of you.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Leaders in Ascension parish are making a public plea for help with getting more fuel into the...
Ascension Parish leaders make public plea to get more fuel into parish
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued
Ascension Parish leaders make public plea to get more fuel into parish
Hurricane Ida caused widespread damage to Louisiana's power grid on Aug. 29.
Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office deploys deputies to hurricane-affected areas