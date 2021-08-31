50/50 Thursdays
Saints trim roster to 53 players

The Saints released running back Devonta Freeman. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com |...
By Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have trimmed their roster to the league-mandated 53 players.

The team released 11 players:

  1. Fullback Alex Armah
  2. Offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch
  3. Tackle Jordan Mills
  4. Guard J.R. Sweezy
  5. Wide receiver Chris Hogan
  6. Wide receiver Kevin White
  7. Running back Devonta Freeman
  8. Defensive back Natrell Jamerson
  9. Defensive back KeiVarae Russell
  10. Quarterback Trevor Simien
  11. Defensive tackle Damian Square

The team waived 14 players:

  1. WR Kawaan Baker
  2. DT Josiah Bronson
  3. DB Eric Burrell
  4. CB Grant Haley
  5. DT Albert Huggins
  6. G/T Derrick Kelly II
  7. DL R.J. McIntosh
  8. LB Wynton McManis
  9. CB Bryan Mills
  10. C Christian Montano
  11. LB Shaq Smith
  12. DB Deuce Wallace
  13. WR Eason Winston Jr.
  14. TE Ethan Wolf

The Saints placed Michael Thomas on the PUP being he will now miss at least the first six weeks of the season. Wil Lutz is also likely to be moved to injured reserve this week.

