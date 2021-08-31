Saints to be away from New Orleans through September, report says

DALLAS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the team would be away from New Orleans through September due to Hurricane Ida, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The Saints were scheduled to play the Green Bay Packers in New Orleans in Week 1. There has not be a decision yet on where the game will be played.

