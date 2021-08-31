Restaurants and volunteers collaborating to feed and support Ida evacuees

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -People in Southwest Louisiana are eager to help evacuees who are waiting it out here before they return to their hurricane-ravaged neighborhoods.

A year ago, after Hurricane Laura, there were times when people here were not certain where their next meal would come from.

Well, everyone got fed and local restaurants and volunteers are paying it back to evacuees staying in the Lake Area.

Local restaurants and volunteers have collaborated to feed evacuees until they can return home.

Today it was butter chicken from Royal Tandoor.

Owner Amanda Abbasi was there as they made 150 of their butter chicken.

“Butter chicken is more of a mild flavor in curry and it’s boneless chicken and it’s a favorite dish among our regular customers here,” she said, as she filled to-go trays.

One batch came to a Wingate hotel where some evacuees stay.

Brenda Coleman from New Orleans East, home is damaged. She’s not sure how badly:

“All I know is the power still out, I got a big hole in the roof and I’m here alone because I couldn’t go no further,” said Coleman.

She was also out of money for the hotel when Kelli Stawecki with Water’s Edge Church bought her three nights.

Aaron and Arlene Ford from south of Houma area are grateful for the hospitality.

“What you all went through we’re going through. What we went through you all going through. So, it’s a hand helping a hand, a shoulder on a shoulder,” said Aaron.

“The community here, they know first-hand what we are going through because last year they went through it. We prayed for them and now they’re praying for us,” said Arlene.

Wingate employee Sarah Laird says donations for the homeless can be dropped off there at 1731 W. Prien Lake Road.

“I’ve had people drop off food, I mean it was just overwhelming, the outpouring of love, because we’ve been there. We were there at last year at this time.”

Paige Vidrine, who came up with the idea, encourages all the restaurants to get involved.

“What is food around here? It’s love. Everyone knows it in Southwest Louisiana. That’s the way we show love,” said Vidrine.

If you have supplies or food or money or anything else that might ease the burden of evacuees there are numerous ways to get involved.

