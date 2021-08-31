McNeese not overlooking season-opening game vs. Div. II West Florida

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The countdown is on. There are just five days left until the Pokes kickoff their 2021 fall season against West Florida. The outlook around McNeese is trending up after returning many of their starters from the spring season.

“We were just so youthful as a team, Wilson said. “We didn’t know our personnel necessarily. it took us going through a spring season to understand who we are and our strengths and our weakness. and not having a spring two springs ago or summer, just was very challenging for us.”

The Pokes are not taking the reigning Division II national champions lightly.

“I don’t know, maybe they view themselves as an underdog, but I’ve got a feeling they think they are favored to win considering the amount of success they’ve had in the last few years, Wilson said. “You know I just don’t view them as a lower level. I think they are just as good as any FCS program in the country I really do and I say that with all due respect.”

Wilson also says the Argonauts have a very explosive offense with a lot of veteran playmakers and a respectable defense as well, so the Pokes will have to continue to adjust their gameplan after testing it out in this past Saturday’s self-scrimmage.

“Thank God we didn’t play the game this past Saturday, Wilson said. “We mimicked it, we walked it, we had a view of it but we didn’t play the game. If so we would’ve been in harm’s way in some instances. In other instances, we would’ve done really well and that’s why you practice. That’s why you go through these mock games these scrimmages to test the waters and the gameplan isn’t game-ready just yet, and that’s okay. We just need to peak this Saturday. we will need to be at our best this Saturday.”

We will of course get to see just how that game plan plays out when the Cowboys host West Florida on September fourth.

