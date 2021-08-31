50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU softball helping with Hurricane Ida clean up

LSU softball helping with Hurricane Ida clean up
LSU softball helping with Hurricane Ida clean up(Beth Torina)
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU softball team rolled up their sleeves and started to help the community clean up after Hurricane Ida.

According to head coach Beth Torina “can’t be in our bullpen today, the pitchers are out doing way more important work! Ida was strong, but Louisiana is STRONGER!”

LSU fans on Twitter quickly recognized the hard work and thanked them for everything they are doing in the community.

Nanny Brenda said, “Awesome so proud of coaching staff and players helping those in need GEAUX TIGERS.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

McNeese football scrimmage
McNeese not overlooking season-opening game vs. Div. II West Florida
d
McNeese not overlooking season-opening game vs. Div. II West Florida
McNeese football
McNeese releases depth chart ahead of Saturday’s season opener
LSU Tigers
LSU wraps up full week of game-planning for UCLA