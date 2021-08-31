Leesville at Jennings named week one TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - To kick off the High School football season this year, the Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed to Jennings for the Bulldogs’ matchup against Leesville.

It’s the third meeting between the schools since 2019 with both claiming a win over that span. The matchup has been an offensive affair with each game averaging 93 points scored.

Jennings comes into the matchup with lofty expectations following an undefeated regular season in 2020. Four-star running back Trevor Etienne is back to lead the offense, defense and special teams of the Bulldogs. He scored Jennings’ only points of Jamboree play on a kickoff return.

Leesville, meanwhile, is expected to have an elite run game as well behind senior Caleb Gallashaw. The senior had over 1,200 yards from scrimmage a season ago with 19 total touchdowns.

