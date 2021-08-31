Lake Area motorcycle clubs team up to help with Hurricane Ida donations
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Public service and family motorcycle clubs Bon Ami RC and Brotherhood PSMC are teaming up to help victims of Hurricane Ida.
The clubs will be collecting donations to assist with relief efforts in several locations in Calcasieu Parish. The supplies will be delivered to Houma and outlying areas next weekend.
You can drop off supplies on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the parking lot of the following businesses:
- Wayne & Layne’s Deli - 3906 Hwy 27 S, Sulphur, LA 70665
- Rouse’s Market - 1351 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy, Moss Bluff, LA 70611
- The old Kmart lot - 4070 Ryan St, Lake Charles, LA 70605
- Across from Stine Lumber - 101 West Hwy 90, Iowa, LA 70647
- Market Basket - 2013 Sampson St, Westlake, LA 70669
You can find a list of useful donations in the Bon Ami Facebook post.
