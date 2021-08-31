Evacuees from hurricane-ravaged communities head to SWLA for supplies

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In Southwest Louisiana, we know all too well what it’s like the day after a hurricane and the wide range of necessities in demand.

Evacuees who came to the Lake Area fleeing Ida may now be buying supplies, but it’s still difficult to get in and out of the hard-hit areas of Southeast Louisiana, so it will likely get a lot busier.

The parking lots are full, and nd well-stocked stores like Doug Ashy Building Materials on McNeese Street are expecting a rush of evacuees.

Employees all know someone hit by Ida. They will likely have to buy supplies outside that area since stores are usually closed where there’s no power.

Sales manager Allen Menard says it’s been a somber day.

“I think it’s going to be the same scenario as it was with Hurricane Laura,” Menard said. “You just couldn’t find materials in your local area, so you just had to go wherever you could to get it, you know. To get materials has been a little rough, but we’re good.”

Evacuees will need lumber, nails, tarps, flashlights and a wide range of items to begin the process of cleaning up.

“Tarping of course, Visqueen, anything you would need for that - button caps to nail it all down,” Menard said.

They are already setting aside supplies for an employee’s family.

“There’s some supplies just for this one family that’s in need at the moment,” Menard said. “And I got friends and family over there too. They can’t get out to come and get anything, and we can’t get in to bring it to them. Until it’s over and done and trees get out of the way and power lines are fixed, nobody can get back.”

So, the rush is likely still to come after roads and highways are cleared.

