Houma shelter takes in Hurricane Ida victims

Houma LA (KPLC) - Residents in Houma are working to pick up the pieces the day after Hurricane Ida ripped through the area. A temporary shelter in Houma is housing dozens of families after they lost their homes to the storm.

Fearing for their lives, a Houma couple braved Hurricane Ida in a tent under I-10.

“It was rough,” said resident Fred Hebert.

“I couldn’t tell you how I feel. That was so scary,” said resident Angelique Hebert. “I was crying and then praying and holding onto him and saying ‘Oh, God, I think we’re going to die.’”

Now, they’re living in a temporary shelter that was originally set up for emergency workers.

“Once the storm went through, there was some citizens within our community that also needed shelter, those who didn’t evacuate when we gave them the warnings to evacuate,” said Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman.

After the hurricane, police officers rescued residents who weren’t able to evacuate the storm, and brought them to Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center.

One couple staying in the shelter was living in a camper that was completely destroyed, and they didn’t even know Hurricane Ida was coming their way.

“Nobody came to tell us nothing. We didn’t have a phone, TV, nothing, to find out a hurricane was coming we didn’t even know,” said resident Beth Markham.

Markham and her husband are both suffering from cancer and are thankful they were rescued and taken to a safe shelter.

“I told him, I said, ‘Timmy, we’re gonna die in here,’ and he said, ‘Look a light.’ They had a light shining in there, and it was the sheriff’s office,a and they came and rescued me and him,” Markham said.

She’s wishing for safety for her community and hoping to find a new place to live soon.

“I wish everybody the best, and I just hope and pray we can get something,” Markham said.

Other people living in the shelter are just lucky to be alive

“We were having it hard. It was hard. That’s the hardest thing that we ever went through together, and I said ‘We survived it.’ We’re survivors, and we can say that. We’re survivors,” Angelique said.

Chief Coleman said he doesn’t know how long they can keep the temporary shelter without running water or electricity, but he’s hoping they can keep it open as long as possible to keep these residents safe.

