Hammond business owners ready to bounce back following Ida

HAMMOND, La. (KPLC) - As many people begin to assess the damage following Hurricane Ida, for small business owners, the destruction could be life-changing.

Walking around the downtown area of Hammond, you’ll see the destructive nature of Ida, but for small business owners, there was also a sense of hope for the future.

“We are an 83-year-old business. I’m a third-generation business owner.” Rickie Brocado, a downtown bar owner, who says they received minimal damage. “We have a routine that we do to get ready for this, and we’ve adhered to that throughout the years. And it works. Fortunately, other than losing the awning off the front of the building, everything else is okay.”

A routine Brocado says includes stocking up.

“We know that you’re not going to get deliveries for a couple of days, or few days after this,” Bocado said. “So, we can maintain - once we get power back on, that’s the main problem, is we’re ready to go.”

While Brocado says not having electricity is an issue, he has learned a few lessons that have been passed on from generation to generation.

“When they say you put it away for the rainy day, my grandfather, my great uncle and my father taught me, and I did. So, I’m still here. We’ll get through this little bump, and we’ll keep on going,” Brocado said.

Quinn’s Service owner David Quinn says they also received some damage.

“We got damages up on top and then behind my building right here, we got damages,” Quinn said.

As a service center, Quinn says being able to help people in his community following the storm is something he takes pride in.

“I made a lot of sacrifices to be able to do that, but I’m proud of it,” Quinn said.

Following the storms, Quinn says they are hoping for a sense of normalcy and the ability to get back on their feet.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.