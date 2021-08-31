FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms begin to return, otherwise sunny and hot

Tuesday Dayplanner (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the start of our Tuesday, some lightning noted near the coast indicates the return of our morning coastal storms that will kick off the day. These are indirectly associated with Ida as a tail of moisture along the coastline works west to east, keeping the best chance of storms this morning near the coastline. Elsewhere, sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 brings a very muggy start to the rest of Southwest Louisiana with better chances of rain for inland locations this afternoon.

With this stretch of moisture along the coast, locations mainly south of I-10 will continue to have the best chances of additional rain today, with elsewhere just a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms as chances today will be around 30%. Highs heat back into the 90s with heat index values between 100 and 105. This slightly better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into Wednesday and Thursday before some drier weather arrives later in the week.

An upper-level high pressure ridge will begin to move back over the region by the end of the workweek and that will stay in control through the weekend, limiting rain chances for our Labor Day weekend and keeping highs in the 90s. By Friday, rain chances drop back down to just 20% and drop even lower on Saturday.

Ida is transitioning from a tropical depression to a post-tropical remnant low over north Mississippi this morning, but its effects from heavy rain and flash flooding with continue across parts of the Tennessee Valley and eventually moving through the Appalachians and northeastern U.S. over the coming days. Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Kate remains out to sea in the open Atlantic and poses no threat to the U.S. A 20% chance of new tropical development is possible over the southwestern Caribbean over the next five days and a tropical wave near Africa has a 90% chance of development over the next five days. Neither of those currently poses a threat to the U.S.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

