First Alert Forecast: Afternoon showers and storms for a few days, drier weather by this weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We saw a few showers and storms form along the seabreeze boundary Tuesday afternoon, and more are likely through sunset. Tonight will be warm and humid with lows dropping into the mid 70s across most of the area. Wednesday will see temperatures climbing quickly with afternoon highs reaching the low 90s, but the humidity will push heat indices above the 100 degree mark! I do expect some scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoon or early evening hours; and I am placing the rain chance at 40%. Thursday will basically be a repeat of Wednesday.

By Friday we will begin to see upper level high pressure developing near our area. This will push rain chances down to 20% by Friday. We will likely only see a few very isolated showers through the weekend, so the rain chance will remain at 20%. Temperatures do not look to get out of control though highs will still reach the low 90s and lows will drop into the lower 70s.

By next week the high will gradually weaken and we may see some tropical moisture coming up from the south by the middle of next week. As of now there is little indication that this develops into a tropical system, though we will keep a close eye on that.

Speaking of the tropics We do have Tropical Depression Kate out over the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, it is moving north and poses no threat to anyone. An area of low pressure near Africa will likely become a tropical system very soon as it moves westward. Obviously this is no threat to anyone anytime soon. As always, we will keep you updated and if we see a threat to SWLA we will let you know.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

