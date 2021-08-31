50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

DEMCO: Restoring power will be a ‘weeks long process’ following Hurricane Ida

A photograph provided by DEMCO shows powerlines down following Hurricane Ida.
A photograph provided by DEMCO shows powerlines down following Hurricane Ida.(DEMCO)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the energy provider DEMCO say restoring power to its members affected by Hurricane Ida will be “a weeks long process” and is advising members to “make plans now for their health, safety and comfort.”

“Though we would love nothing more than to restore power to all members at this time, without repairs to transmission and transformer poles, that isn’t possible. Also until damaged infrastructure is repaired, we cannot begin to replace distribution poles and lines and estimated times of restoration are not possible,” DEMCO said in a Facebook post Tuesday, Aug. 31.

RELATED STORIES:

The energy provider says crews are beginning the work to replace and repair damaged electrical infrastructure that is in their means to do so.

“We will not know nor can we plan for any of these since as-they-go fixes,” the provider said.

An outage map on DEMCO’s website was offline as of Tuesday afternoon.

The webpage had the following message:

“The outage map is currently offline and updating to reflect all outages and current restoration status. Long duration outages are widespread for an estimated 60,000-80,000.”

DEMCO Outage Map Message as of 3:53 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
DEMCO Outage Map Message as of 3:53 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.(DEMCO)

As of Tuesday evening, more than one million customers were without electricity, according to the website PowerOutage.us.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Hurricane Ida damage in Mt. Airy, which is located in St. John the Baptist Parish.
AERIALS: Gov. Edwards tours damage left in the wake of Hurricane Ida
Here are aerial views of Hurricane Ida damage in Thibodaux on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
Hurricane Ida Aerials - Thibodaux
Here are aerial views of Hurricane Ida damage in Laplace on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
Hurricane Ida Aerials - Laplace
Ascension Parish leaders make plea for more fuel in parish.
Ascension Parish leaders make public plea to get more fuel into parish