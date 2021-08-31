Catholic Charities providing meals for Ida victims at 11 a.m.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Catholic Charities will be providing meals for Ida victims today in Lake Charles.

The meals will be available starting at 11 a.m. at 1225 2nd St. in Lake Charles.

People wishing to donate to recovery efforts can also drop off cleaning supplies such as mops, brooms, wipes, bleach, etc for people in Houma at the location as well.

