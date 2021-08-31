50/50 Thursdays
Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office deploys deputies to hurricane-affected areas

Hurricane Ida caused widespread damage to Louisiana's power grid on Aug. 29.
By Davon Cole
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said his office deployed four deputies and four patrol units Tuesday at the request of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association for extra patrol to hurricane-affected areas.

Johnson said he filled out a questionnaire advising the Sheriff’s Association of his current resources available for deployment.

Employees with the sheriff’s office have personally created and are currently donating to a fund to buy chainsaws for deputies in need of them, Johnson said.

Johnson said he will be traveling to some of the affected areas next week.

