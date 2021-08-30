50/50 Thursdays
Voluntary Evacuation from Burton Coliseum

By Madison Glaser
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Some residents took advantage of the opportunity to evacuate Calcasieu Parish.

For Lake Charles resident Rodney Williams when the voluntary evacuation notice was issued, his decision was easy.

" I’m evacuating because they still haven’t cleaned up too much of the last storm and if that takes a turn and all that stuff gonna spin around and I’m just gonna take my little trip outta here,” said Lake Charles resident Rodney Williams.

For some residents like Tonny Toussand, he and his family are not taking any chances.

“Last time we stayed for Hurricane Laura and it was bad so we not gonna take a chance this time,” said resident Tonny Toussand.

Communications and Media Director Tom Hoefer felt like it was important to take this necessary precaution as people are still suffering damages from the last hurricane season.

“They may be in campers, FEMA trailers, they may be in damaged homes that just have tarps on the roofs, and with the bad weather we just felt like it was necessary that we get some of our people without transportation out to the shelters that are being operated by the state for this storm,” said the Communications and Media Director for Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Tom Hoefer.

As Toussand prepares to evacuate, he’s hoping for the best.

“I just hope that everything turn out right and it don’t get messed up like it did last time,” said Toussand.

