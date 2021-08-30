SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 29, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 29, 2021.

James Travis Fontenot, 44, Kinder: Broken headlamps; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons.

Justin Jamar Duncan, 33, Lake Charles: Trespassing.

Paul Guillory Jr., 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); stalking; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jerald Jermaine Ardoin, 43, Lake Charles: Failure to notify as a sex offender; contempt of court.

Seth Anthony Robin, 25, Lake Charles: Broken tail lamps; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jonathan Blake Haas, 29, Westlake: Domestic abuse; child endangerment (2 charges).

Gregory Bazile Jr., 25, Lake Charles: Trespassing; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000.

Nathaniel Paul Bernard, 42, Lake Charles: Battery; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joseph Scott Prince, 29, Starks: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tamera Michelle Ladnier, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; burglary; theft under $25,000.

Rodney D. Lebleu Sr., 58, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $25,000; contempt of court (2 charges).

Margaret Huntsberry Peters, 69, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Bryan Anthony Foote, 48, Westlake: Burglary; theft under $25,000; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Donnie Jerald Smith, 49, Starks: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; broken tail lamps.

Jerome James Wright, 28, Lake Charles: Additional lighting equipment required; possession of a Schedule I drug; obstruction of justice.

Javien Michael Sellers, 26, Carencro: First offense DWI; possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

