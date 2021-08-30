50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 29, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 29, 2021.

James Travis Fontenot, 44, Kinder: Broken headlamps; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons.

Justin Jamar Duncan, 33, Lake Charles: Trespassing.

Paul Guillory Jr., 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); stalking; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jerald Jermaine Ardoin, 43, Lake Charles: Failure to notify as a sex offender; contempt of court.

Seth Anthony Robin, 25, Lake Charles: Broken tail lamps; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jonathan Blake Haas, 29, Westlake: Domestic abuse; child endangerment (2 charges).

Gregory Bazile Jr., 25, Lake Charles: Trespassing; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000.

Nathaniel Paul Bernard, 42, Lake Charles: Battery; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joseph Scott Prince, 29, Starks: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tamera Michelle Ladnier, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; burglary; theft under $25,000.

Rodney D. Lebleu Sr., 58, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $25,000; contempt of court (2 charges).

Margaret Huntsberry Peters, 69, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Bryan Anthony Foote, 48, Westlake: Burglary; theft under $25,000; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Donnie Jerald Smith, 49, Starks: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; broken tail lamps.

Jerome James Wright, 28, Lake Charles: Additional lighting equipment required; possession of a Schedule I drug; obstruction of justice.

Javien Michael Sellers, 26, Carencro: First offense DWI; possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Ida continues to slowly weaken
Hurricane Ida makes landfall near Port Fourchon, slowly weakening as it moves north
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Search and rescue
Search and Rescue teams deploy to SELA
Search and rescue
Search and rescue
Residents evacuate as Hurricane Ida makes its way to Louisiana
Residents evacuate as Hurricane Ida makes its way to Louisiana
Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office
Beauregard Sheriff’s Office organizing food donations for Hurricane Ida victims