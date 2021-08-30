50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Officials report second death from Hurricane Ida

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021....
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Forecasters warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations Saturday ahead of an intensifying Hurricane Ida, which is expected to bring winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph), life-threatening storm surge and flooding rain when it slams ashore in Louisiana on Sunday. (NOAA via AP)(AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health say they have confirmed a second person has died due to Hurricane Ida.

A man “drowned after his vehicle attempted to go through floodwater near I-10 and West End Blvd. in New Orleans,” officials say.

The man’s identity and age are unknown at this time.

Officials say the first death occurred in Ascension Parish on Sunday, Aug. 29 when a tree fell on a man’s house.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Damage from Hurricane Ida in Houma, La.
‘We’re going to get through this together’: About 1.1 million homes, businesses without power after Ida
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Back to typical summer weather for a few days
The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast on August...
VIDEO: Coast Guard surveys areas affected by Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Ida damage in LaPlace
State police discouraging all travel to Hurricane Ida-affected areas
Tracking Ida
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our quiet weather continues as Ida tracks into Mississippi today