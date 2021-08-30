50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

No power in Orleans Parish due to catastrophic damage

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish is in the dark.

According to Entergy, the parish is without power due to catastrophic damage from Ida.

This is a breaking news situation. Please check back for updates.

View the outage map here.

Visit the Fox 8 Weather Authority Hurricane Center to track the storm in real-time with VIPIR radar or download the Fox 8 Weather app on your mobile devices.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Ida continues to slowly weaken
Hurricane Ida makes landfall near Port Fourchon, continues to move north into Central Louisiana
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Hurricane Ida 4 p.m. advisory
Ida not weakening hours after making landfall
Voluntary Evacuation from Burton Coliseum
Voluntary Evacuation from Burton Coliseum
Voluntary Evacuation from Burton Coliseum
Voluntary Evacuations from Burton Coliseum
Residents evacuate as Hurricane Ida makes its way to Louisiana.
Residents evacuate as Hurricane Ida makes its way to Louisiana
Residents evacuate as Hurricane Ida makes its way to Louisiana.
Residents evacuate as Hurricane Ida makes its way to Louisiana