No power in Orleans Parish due to catastrophic damage
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish is in the dark.
According to Entergy, the parish is without power due to catastrophic damage from Ida.
