Lake Charles Fire chief training officer dead at 51

All services are being held at University Baptist Church, according to the obituary.(KVLY)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles confirms that Lake Charles Fire Department Chief Training Officer Kenneth Brown has died at the age of 51.

According to Brown’s obituary, funeral arrangements are as follows:

· Visitation: Thursday, September 2, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday, September 3, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

· Rosary: Thursday, September 2, 5:30 p.m.

· Funeral service: Friday, September 3, 10 a.m.

All services are being held at University Baptist Church, according to the obituary.

Full obituary can be found HERE.

