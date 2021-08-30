IDA AFTERMATH: How you can help

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several organizations are gathering supplies for Southeast Louisiana after Hurricane Ida devastated the region Sunday.

Southwest Louisiana received help from all over the nation after hurricanes Laura and Delta last year.

“Now, they have been hit hard by Hurricane Ida and it’s our turn to help!” Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford wrote in a letter about returning the goodwill St. James and Terrebonne parishes showed to Beauregard last year.

Here are ways to help:

· Beauregard Sheriff’s Office collecting non-perishable goods at the Beauregard Parish jail, South Side Substation, and West Side Substation to be sent to St. James and Terrebonne parishes. Click HERE for more.

· Boudreaux’s New Drug Store at 404 E. Prien Lake Road accepting hurricane supplies from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.. All goods and donations will be delivered on Thursday. Click HERE for more.

· Catholic Charities of SWLA accepting the following donations from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. at 1225 Second Street: Tarps, roofing nails, 2x4s, plywood, mops, brooms, mold killer, paper towels, toilet paper, diapers, wipes, insect repellant, fans, dehumidifiers. Click HERE for more.

· First Pentecostal Church of Lake Charles, at 320 Bunker Road, accepting non-perishable items from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. The items will be brought to Southeast Louisiana on Wednesday. Click HERE for more.

· Iowa Police Department accepting donations.

