WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to address state after Hurricane Ida barrels through coast

Damage from Hurricane Ida in Houma, La.
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Houma, La.(Andrea Robinson / KPLC)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Governor John Bel Edwards is set to address the people of Louisiana following the devastating landfall of Cat. 4 Hurricane Ida on Sunday, Aug. 29.

The southeast portion of the state received tremendous damage and flooding as Ida made landfall just before noon Sunday near Port Fouchon.

Gov. Edwards will address the state at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30. His remarks will be livestreamed in this story.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

