FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our quiet weather continues as Ida tracks into Mississippi today

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the worst of Ida departing southeastern Louisiana this morning, we won’t have much difference in our weather as compared to what we experienced on Sunday with some breezy north winds and an occasional shower through the evening. Plenty of sunshine will warm temperatures into the lower 90s by this afternoon.

The chances of rain will remain on the low side through tomorrow as Ida’s remnants pull northward. Winds for our area will calm even more tonight and begin to shift back out of the south by tomorrow although nothing more than an isolated shower or two will be in the mix for Tuesday. Better rain chances return by Wednesday as our sea breeze kicks back up bringing better chances of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

After Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances decrease again later in the week. Daily high temperatures top out in the lower to middle 90s with lows in the 70s. As Ida departs, the rest of the tropics remain active but there are no signs of any additional threats to the northern Gulf Coast over the next week. An area of low pressure in the southwestern Caribbean has a 20% chance of development this week. Meanwhile the remnants of Julian in the north Atlantic pose no threat and a new tropical depression in the open waters of the Atlantic poses no threat to the U.S.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.