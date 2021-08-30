First Alert Forecast: Back to typical summer weather for a few days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hurricane Ida has weakened significantly and continues to slowly move northeast across Mississippi. Thankfully the impacts from Ida were very minor over SWLA, and were primarily limited to breezy winds Sunday and Monday. The wind will continue to diminish and we should be back to a more normal summer weather pattern by Tuesday.

Tonight will be warm and humid with lows dropping into the mid 70s across most of the area. Tuesday will see temperatures climbing quickly with afternoon highs reaching the low 90s, but the humidity will push heat indices above the 100 degree mark! I do expect some scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoon or early evening hours; and I am placing the rain chance at 40%. Wednesday will basically be a repeat of Tuesday.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

By Thursday we will begin to see upper level high pressure developing near our area. This will gradually push rain chances down to 30% Thursday then to 20% by Friday. We will likely only see a few very isolated showers through the weekend, so the rain chance will remain at 20%. Temperatures do not look to get out of control though highs will still reach the low 90s and lows will drop into the lower 70s.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

By next week the high will gradually weaken and we may see some tropical moisture coming up from the south by the middle of next week. As of now there is little indication that this develops into a tropical system, though we will keep a close eye on that.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Speaking of the tropics We do have Tropical Storm Kate out over the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, it is moving north and poses no threat to anyone. An area of low pressure is likely to form near Africa over the next day or two and could become a tropical system as it moves westward. Obviously this is no threat to anyone anytime soon. As always, we will keep you updated and if we see a threat to SWLA we will let you know. But for now let’s just be thankful we missed Ida and do what you can to help our friends to the east. We know what it is like after a major hurricane, so keep those folks in your thoughts and prayers.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.