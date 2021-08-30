50/50 Thursdays
Energy companies staging thousands for relief in Ida-ravaged communities

By Jade Moreau
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Energy companies are working overtime, while some are even coming from out of state to restore power to areas affected by Hurricane Ida.

It’s all hands on deck as energy companies prepare for hundreds of thousands of power outages due to Hurricane Ida.

“Over in the Calcasieu Parish area and Southwest Louisiana, our employees are prepared to respond,” Margaret Harris, Entergy customer services manager, said.

Entergy is staging a workforce of 16,000 workers, preparing to help hurricane-ravaged areas as soon as it is safe.

“Contractors and employees are moving into this area to stage and stay out of harms way, and we have folks moving into other parts of the state,” Harris said. “But it’s critical to stay out of harm’s way.”

“We are coming over here to help the power outages, trying to put it all back together,” lineman Austin Hartman said.

Some workers are even out of state, traveling from as far away as Florida to assist in recovery.

“They called in 200 linemen across the country,” Hartman said. “Guys are from Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, and some guys right here in this area.”

